KRT members treat Kapit PPDK staff, children to Gawai luncheon

KAPIT (June 13): Members of Jalan Airport Neighbourhood Committee (KRT) on Tuesday treated staff, parents and children at the community-based rehabilitation centre (PPDK) here to a Gawai lunch.

Led by deputy chairperson Evelyn Biju, the KRT members also presented ang pow to the special needs children at the centre.

“The ang pows were sponsored by KRT Limbang committee members who, led by chairperson Penghulu Ang Chiew Kiam, were here recently for a courtesy visit to KRT Jalan Airport members,” she told The Borneo Post.

The PPDK has a total of 40 registered children but only 23 were present during the gathering.

PPDK Kapit chairman Stanley Ling said the centre operates from Monday to Friday, during which the children are taught basic life skills.

“There are actually quite a number of special needs children in the district who are not registered with us, mainly due to their parents having difficulty sending them to us as they live in remote areas,” he said.

He said the centre’s operation is closely monitored by the Welfare Department, with medical personnel from Kapit Health Clinic also making periodic visits to check on the health of the children.

“Thus, I encourage parents in Kapit district who have special needs children to register with us.”

Also present during the gathering was Kapit Unity and Integration officer Jendri Mangku.