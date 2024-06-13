Kuala Pilah police rescue disabled boy in forced labour case

SEREMBAN (June 13): Police have rescued a 14-year-old disabled boy who was a victim of forced labour in Kuala Pilah.

Kuala Pilah police chief Supt Amran Mohd Gani said a CID team from the district also arrested two men in connection with the case.

One of the suspects was guarding the child while he was collecting scrap materials at a house at 5.30pm yesterday, he said in a statement today.

“Based on further intelligence, police nabbed the second suspect, the individual employing the boy. The boy has been rescued and taken to a health clinic for examination,” he added.

The suspects, aged 23 and 27, have been remanded for seven days beginning today while the victim has been placed at a shelter.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM). – Bernama