Labourer jailed for recording three women bathing

KOTA KINABALU (June 13): A labourer was jailed for a total of 54 months by a Magistrate’s Court here on Thursday for three counts of secretly recording three women bathing.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie imposed the sentence on Herman, a 45-year-old Indonesian, after he pleaded guilty to the three charges under Section 509 of the Penal Code.

He was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for each of the charges and the court ordered for all the jail terms to run concurrently.

Herman was also ordered to be referred to the Immigration Department after completing his jail sentence for further action.

The three charges stated that Herman had committed the offences on a restaurant worker, a housewife and a salesgirl at a toilet of a rented room here on June 6, 7 and 11.

The court heard that the complainant had just arrived home and his wife informed him that one of the tenants was being recorded while taking a bath.

The complainant then went to meet Herman and checked his cellphone. He found that his wife was also one of the women recorded by Herman.

The complainant later went to a police station to lodge a report against the accused.