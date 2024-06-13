Man in Kuching fined RM3,100 for having 0.01gm of meth

KUCHING (June 13): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 27-year-old man RM3,100 in default three months in jail for possessing 0.01 grammes of methamphetamine.

Tiruparen K Perumal pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi to a charge under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

The Section carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000, or imprisonment up to five years, or both upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, Tiruparen was arrested in front of a house in Kampung Kudei Setinggan here at around 12.50pm on March 23 on suspicion of drug-related activities.

He was found with a cigarette box containing a transparent plastic packet with a crystallised substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

A chemist report later confirmed that the crystallised substance was 0.01 grammes of methamphetamine.

ASP Arman Ibrahim prosecuted the case while Tiruparen did not have legal representation.