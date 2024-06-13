Miri mayor warns below-par contractors to buck up

MIRI (June 13): Mayor Adam Yii yesterday ticked off underperforming maintenance contractors of Miri City Council (MCC) and warned that their contracts could be terminated if they failed to respond to warnings issued.

He gave this stern warning after leading a team of municipal officials on a surprise inspection of maintenance work at Miri City Fan Park.

“I have instructed the municipal officials to issue warnings to underperforming contractors, and to terminate the contracts of those who remain unresponsive to the warnings,” he said.

During the inspection, the mayor pointed to various unsatisfactory aspects and instructed MCC officials on site to take immediate actions for improvement.

He also instructed the officials to record the facilities in need of repair and to promptly prepare a financial report for the repair works to be carried out.

Yii also told contractors present to improve the quality and efficiency of daily maintenance works to ensure a comfortable park environment for the public.

Built in stages in the mid 1990s and completed by the late 1990s, Miri City Fan is a unique fan-shaped urban civic public park covering 10.4 hectares of land next to a sports hub as well as educational and cultural facilities.

Its features include a promenade, parkland, amphitheatre, musical fountain, library and cultural centre, and various ethnic gardens.