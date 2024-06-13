MP’s service centre to host food subsidy sale at Sibu supermarket

SIBU (June 13): The Sibu MP Service Centre will host a food subsidy sale at Bisonte Grocer & Deli on Saturday to mark Hari Raya Haji.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling said the event will run from 8.30am to 11.30am.

“We are preparing 800 sets of specially subsidised food items and it will be available on first come, first served basis,” he said in a statement.

Ling said members of the public need only pay RM30 for the food items, which cost RM45.60 originally.

The subsidised food items are 5kg white rice, 1kg cooking oil, 30 organic eggs, five packs of instant noodles, and 1kg of sugar.

“These are all normal household foods which the people consume daily,” Ling added.

“All transactions must be made in cash.”

He added buyers will also receive a small gift when they take part in the subsidy programme.

After registration, buyers will get a coupon for an RM5 rebate to purchase a packet of milk powder for children or the elderly costing over RM20.