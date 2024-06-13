Murdered autistic boy Zayn Rayyan’s parents plead not guilty to child neglect

PETALING JAYA (June 13): The parents of autistic boy, Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, were charged in the Sessions Court today with negligence, which potentially caused physical injury to the child in December last year.

Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, both 29 years old, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to them before Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh.

Both claimed trial.

According to the charges, the couple is jointly accused of neglecting their 6-year-old son, Zayn Rayyan, potentially causing him physical injury.

The offence allegedly took place around Jalan PJU Damansara Damai between 12.00pm on December 5 and 9.55pm on Dec 6.

The charges were brought under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the same Act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Before the charges were read, the court interpreter asked both defendants if they were in good health. Zaim Ikhwan replied that he was healthy, while Ismanira reported feeling unwell and suffering bouts of vomiting.

Deputy public prosecutors Ku Hayati Ku Haron and Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin appeared for the prosecution, while lawyers Fahmi Abd Moin and Mahmud Jumaat represented Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, respectively. ― Bernama

MORE TO COME