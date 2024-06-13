My family and I love Sabah, says US envoy

KOTA KINABALU (June 13): Sabah, with its warmth and hospitality, holds a special place in the heart of the United States Ambassador to Malaysia, Edgard D. Kagan.

“When I was working in Kuala Lumpur from 2014 to 2017, I have visited Sabah many times. My family and I have incredibly good memories of Sabah with its beauty and the hospitality of the people here.

“If you ask my children what their favourite memory is from growing up, I think they will say that it is when we visited Sandakan and the Kinabatangan River. We love Sabah and what the state has to offer and we like the warmth of Sabahans,” said Kagan.

The ambassador who is on his first official working visit to Sabah after his appointment, said this when met at a Sports Diplomacy engagement with the sports visitors program alumni and pupils at Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan St Agnes here on Thursday morning.

During the program, he presented certificates to the pupils taking part in the program and also took part in a penalty shootout with them.

The program saw participation from Lead Sports Visitor Delegate Farish Aziz and several of the 13 participants who traveled to Philadelphia and Miami in 2022 for the two-week program.

Kagan noted that the coaches from Sabah who participated in the exchange program expanded it to schools upon their return.

“This program at St Agnes this morning is a great example. I want to thank headmistress Jennifer and the state Education Department for their support,” he told The Borneo Post.

When asked about future collaboration in education and sports between Sabah and the United States, Kagan emphasized the importance of sports as educational tools.

“What children learn from sports helps them academically and improves their focus. Teamwork and collaboration are crucial life skills. Sports are particularly important for girls, who historically may not have felt as welcome in sports. It’s essential to provide opportunities for girls.”

He expressed joy at seeing many girls participating and excelling in the program.

Kagan also highlighted the long-standing relationship between Malaysia and the United States, with generations of Malaysians studying, working and visiting the US, and vice versa.

“We believe this relationship is very powerful. We aim to expand cultural exchanges and educational opportunities, making it easier for people to visit both countries. Sabah is particularly attractive to Americans due to its diverse offerings. We hope to see more Americans visiting, studying and working here, creating lasting memories of their time in Malaysia,” he said.

One of the coaches, Abdul Rahim Abu, said 35 pupils from three schools, SRK St Agnes, SK Babagon and SK Mengkabong took part in the program on Thursday morning.

All the pupils are under 12 years old, Abdul Rahim, a lecturer said.

Of the program he attended in the US, Abdul Rahim said it was about the empowerment of young talent in soccer.

“After we came home, we conducted a few programs in Tawau, Lahad Datu and SK Kokol where we shared our knowledge and gave back to the community,” he said.

Fellow alumni of the Sports Visitors program, Melvin Tan, 26, from Kota Belud said he gained much experience from the two-week program.

“We attended a convention in Philadelphia and I found some of the topics presented were very interesting, things that are a norm to them but not to us. One of them is sports tourism and this pique my interest in the subject. I am now looking at ways to promote sports tourism in Sabah,” he said.

Also present were the headmistress of SRK St Agnes, Jennifer Peter Balang, Assistant State Education Department director Mohd Lofti Ibrahim and the department’s officer in Student Management, Nordin Insan.