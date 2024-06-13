Ops Noda: 12 entertainment outlets in Kuching issued compounds for violating terms of licence

KUCHING (June 13): An Ops Noda operation by police here saw 12 entertainment premises issued with compounds for violating their operating licences.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the joint operation with Kuching South City Council (MBKS) was carried out from 9pm on Wednesday till 4am today, targeting 25 entertainment outlets.

“The operation found 12 premises had violated the stipulated licensing conditions. The premises were issued a compound of RM3,000 for each offence committed,” he said in a statement.

Ahsmon said the violations included operating without entertainment, singing, and karaoke licences; modifying karaoke stages and placing them on the upper floor; operating with a live band while only having a license for selling food and beverages; and operating two shop lots with only one licence.