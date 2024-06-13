PKR names retired educator Joohari Ariffin as Sungai Bakap by-election candidate

SEBERANG PERAI (June 13): A new face in the political arena, Joohari Ariffin, was named as PKR’s candidate for the Sungai Bakap by-election.

The 60-year-old, who also hails from Sungai Bakap, had previously served as an educator in various educational institutions in Nibong Tebal and Kedah.

When introducing the candidate, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said the party had selected a local face whom they believed could serve the constituency.

He said Joohari’s academic background will serve him well in servicing the constituency if the party were to wrest the state seat from PAS in the upcoming by-election on July 6.

“Five names were shortlisted and submitted to the party leadership and the president scrutinised the names carefully before selecting him,” he said.

After he was introduced on stage, Joohari signed an anti-hopping pledge.

Rafizi said this is to prevent him from switching parties if he wins the by-election.

Joohari, who last served as the director of Institut Aminuddin Baki (Northern Branch), said he will serve the constituents regardless of their racial and religious background.

“I am an educator, so I always ensured my students have good characters and become good people,” he said.

Similarly, he said he will be a good candidate of good character.

He said his previous profession as an educator was to serve his students so now, if he wins, he will serve the people.

“Since PKR has entrusted me with this responsibility, I will take on this new role and challenge,” he said.

When asked if he is confident about winning the by-election, he said he must be.

He added that any leader cannot stand alone and must have strong support in order to succeed.

“Even though I am new to this, the strong support the party members and leaders have shown me has motivated me to face this challenge head-on,” he said. — Malay Mail