Pol-sec adds to police reports filed against writer of articles disparaging S’wak Premier

KUCHING (June 13): A political secretary to the Sarawak Premier today filed a police report against a writer whose online articles are alleged to have slandered and disparaged Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

A statement issued said the report was lodged by Dato Nyomek Nyeap at the Satok police station here at 3pm.

In the report, Nyomek said the articles in question were titled ‘When will Abang Jo’s Luck Run Out’; ‘A Challenge To You Abang Jo, If You Are As Great As You Think You Are’; and ‘RM2K Legal Fee Is All I Can Afford If Abang Jo Wants To Nail Me; Beyond That, He Can Just Throw Me Into Jail’.

On Tuesday, Gabungan Parti Sarawak information chief Datuk Idris Buang said two separate police reports had been lodged against the writer for disparaging Abang Johari.

Present with Nyomek were fellow political secretaries Rosaline Neging, Susan Clement Ingun, Niponi Undek, Kua Jeck Seng, Angellie Stephen Raja, Fung Kok Shiun and Abang Abdul Aziz Abang Draup.

It was informed that similar police reports would be filed by more of the Premier’s political secretaries in other areas throughout Sarawak.