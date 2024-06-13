Premier: Vital to prioritise literacy as reading proficiency declining globally

KUCHING (June 13): It is imperative that literacy be made a priority especially when reading proficiency is declining in many countries around the world, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said reading is the portal to a wider world, education, progress, and participation in scientific, political, and cultural efforts that move the country forward.

“Literature can have a great impact on people, that I think everyone can attest to, and all the more so on young minds,” he said in his speech for ‘Jom Kita Bincang – Let’s Talk About It!’ at the Sarawak State Library (Pustaka) here today, which was read by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Organised by the Embassy of Sweden in Kuala Lumpur, the programme explores the potential of children’s literature to foster greater awareness and spark conversations about sustainability, health, and social issues.

“By strengthening the role of children’s literature and making sure all children have access to accessible and interesting books, we are laying the groundwork for them to fulfil their potential in any number of fields in the future,” said Abang Johari.

“With good reading skills comes also the ability to follow and participate in the democratic debate – also in this way children’s literature is an underappreciated foundational bloc for our democracies.”

He also said children’s literature creates a bond which comes in many forms such as when parents read aloud to their children, they share stories and discuss their meaning and relation to everyday life.

“Reading aloud combines play and education and reinforces the bonds that bind family together.

“But reading, for children especially, can also create other bonds, either between peers or it, reading, can be a bridge between children and their teachers, or school librarians, allowing children to access a higher intellectual plane in their own tempo,” he said.

In commending the Swedish Embassy for organising ‘Jom Kita Bincang – Let’s Talk About It!’, Abang Johari stressed the importance of exchanging ideas and working together.

“Together, we can make sure that every page turned in a children’s book moves us towards a brighter, more sustainable, healthy, and more democratic future,” he added.

Among those present during the launch were Swedish Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Joachim Bergstrom, Pustaka chairman Datuk Dr Abang Abdul Rauf Abang Zen, and Pustaka chief executive officer Japri Bujang Masli.