Proton apologises for Sarawak, Sabah map mistake

KUCHING (June 13): National carmaker, Proton, has apologised for mixing up Sarawak and Sabah on a map in a presentation during the launch of its e.Mas brand for its upcoming electric vehicles (EV).

“Proton acknowledges an error in a presentation mislabelling the states of Sabah and Sarawak.

“We deeply regret this mistake and understand the sensitivities it has stirred among our fellow Malaysians,” the company said in a notice posted on its social media accounts today.

It said it holds the unity and diversity of Malaysia in the highest regard, and is committed to respecting and celebrating all states equally.

“We sincerely apologise for any misunderstanding caused and appreciate any feedback from the public.

“We will ensure greater care in our future endeavours. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

The launch was held in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The error was widely panned by netizens, many of whom were upset that such mistakes continue to be committed by organisations in the peninsula.

Among those who voiced their discontent was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“After 60 years of Malaysia. If big corporations of Malaysia still don’t know simple facts, wondering how are the ordinary Malaysians?

“What else the rest of Malaysia doesn’t know (about) Sabah or Sarawak?” asked Dr Sim on his Facebook page.