RM478 mln township to be built in Semporna

KOTA KINABALU (June 13): The 21-acre Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB) land in Kampung Air, Semporna will be upgraded into a RM478 million township.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the new township, to be developed by Cepat Hebat Sdn Bhd, includes three-star and four-star hotels, offices, hypermarket and walkway.

“Semporna is one of the most visited areas in Sabah as tourist attraction. So, it is good for us to have a new development project to meet the expectation of tourism demand, which needing a better facility.

“LPPB land in Kampung Air, Semporna is currently full with squatter houses. However, we are providing them with a site nearby for them to build a new and proper settlement.

“Development process will start soon, but the problem now is how long will it need to make sure these squatters move out from this particular area. This will take time,” he said to reporters after witnessing the signing of a joint venture agreement between LPPB and Cepat Hebat Sdn Bhd on Thursday.

LPPB was represented by its chairman, Datuk Masiung Banah and general manager Rosemary Aping.

Meanwhile, Cepat Hebat Sdn Bhd was represented by its managing directors, Wilson Chong and Goh Thian Teck.

According to LPPB’s preliminary survey, about 200 heads of household in Kampung Air, Semporna are locals and citizens of Malaysia.

However, Joachim, who is also the Local Government and Housing Minister, said LPPB personnel are going to do further engagement with those affected to see how the resettlement can be done.

When asked of the sea-faring Bajau Laut community who are also affected by the development project, he said: “They are everywhere. They are not citizen of this country, so those came here illegally of course we have to do something about that, but there are laws and regulations that we have to follow regarding this.”

Joachim added the new settlement area for locals in LPPB land in Kampung Air, Semporna will be located at Kampung Tinagayan.

“We are going to prepare about 500 lots for them,” he added.