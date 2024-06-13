Sabah to start My Second Home programme – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (June 13): Sabah will proceed with its own My Second Home programme said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji said he would inform the Federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture l (Motac) that the state would start the Sabah My Second Home (SM2H) programme.

“The State Cabinet has approved the programme for implementation, so we will proceed,” he said during his working visit to the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry at Wisma Tun Fuad Stephens on Thursday.

Sabah was prepared to launch the programme on June 1, 2024 but Motac on May 27 issued a directive to suspend the operations of all licensed agents handling MM2H applications, including those in Sabah and Sarawak.

Hajiji also said the issue of the Pala’u community’s demolished structures at the Tun Sakaran Marine Park will be brought up at the forthcoming State Security Committee meeting.

“We are very concerned about this matter. It is not that we don’t sympathise, we do because they are also humans but the areas where they have built the structures are within the Marine Park.

“The security forces have raised their concerns and have advised that these are security-sensitive areas that could be used as transit point for cross-border crimes.

“We will discuss best way forward including relocation of the Pala’u people,” said Hajiji, who is also chairman of the State Security Committee.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was briefed by Minister Datuk Christina Liew and Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Josie Lai that only one house was burnt during the demolition

exercise last week and it was not done by the enforcement officers.

Hajiji also disclosed that a new State Museum will be built in the state capital following the State Cabinet’s endorsement.

He said State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong had been tasked to chair the committee to find a suitable site and to work out the details.

The current State Museum could only exhibit about 10 per cent of its artefacts while the rest are in storage, he said.

On another note, Hajiji welcomed the Ministry’s plan to build the Kinarut Cultural Centre to showcase Sabah’s more than 30 diverse culture and traditions.

Also present were Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, cabinet ministers, assistant ministers, Safar and heads of various departments and agencies

under the Tourism Ministry.