Sheda wants quick fix to issue of suspension of licences of MM2H agents

KUCHING (June 13): Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) yesterday urged for quick resolution to the recent suspension of licences of Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme agents.

In a press statement, Sheda president Augustine C.H Wong acknowledged that whilst there may have been reasons behind the suspension, it was also important that all parties focus on maintaining momentum in elevating Sarawak as an attractive and preferred second home destination.

“Sheda appreciates that changes in policy are inevitable. However, smooth and seamless transition from policy to policy is also crucial in keeping investor confidence.

“Sarawak has placed herself at the forefront of the world’s green energy agenda, and this is our opportunity to demonstrate that we are able to operate top notch processes and procedures as well,” he said.

He also mentioned that revenue generated from the Sarawak MM2H, whether directly or indirectly, is a positive contributor to the economy.

“Although existing SMM2H applications are allowed to continue through the process, Sheda is concerned that the interruption in new applications may divert interest and resources to other countries, and appeals that permission to process new applications be restored soon,” he pointed out.

As such, he said Sheda welcomes the reported comment from Federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing that authority over future Sarawak MM2H agency permits would be delegated to Sarawak.

He also said Sheda has utmost confidence that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, as well as the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, will defend and reclaim Sarawak’s interests as enshrined under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.