SMK St Elizabeth Sibu produces eight top scorers for SPM 2023

SIBU (June 13): SMK St Elizabeth here recorded an improved performance for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 with 89 students obtaining at least 5As, out of the total 170 who had sat for the examination.

Its principal Chee Hue Yiang said this in a statement, following the release of the SPM results on May 27 and the award presentation of academic excellence to the school’s top scorers in Kuching recently.

“Eight top scorers from the school received the academic excellence recognition award during a recent ceremony in Kuching,” she said.

The recipients were 12As scorers Loh Jia Min and Renee Kang; 11As scorers Lau Yi Xuan, Teng Shiaw Huei and Rachel Ling, alongside Ho Xin Yi, Vanessa Cheng and Elva Ling (9As).

Chee also extended her gratitude and appreciation for the support from all staff members, school’s board of management, parents and alumni association, as well as Sibu Education Office.