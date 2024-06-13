S’wak’s investment in hydrogen-powered public transport system to generate spillover into local economy, say industry players (VIDEO)

KUCHING (June 13): Sarawak’s bold investment in hydrogen-powered public transportation is expected to generate tremendous spillover into the local economy, said international and local renewable energy industry players.

They said the rolling out of hydrogen-powered vehicles such as the autonomous rapid transit (ART) system and buses, along with the establishment of the hydrogen refuelling station would position Sarawak at the forefront as a regional hydrogen power hub.

“I think Sarawak is a fascinating prospect for hydrogen. It’s excellent. I mean it’s great to see a lot of green energy, also with hydropower but you (Sarawak) have got the prospect here of manufacturing in a green way too,” said Dr Michaela Kendall, a green energy expert from the United Kingdom

She spoke to The Borneo Post when met during a technical visit and post tours to Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) multifuel station at Darul Hana and Sarawak Metro’s ART assembly facility today.

Kendall is one of the participants who attended the recently concluded Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition 2024 (APGH 2024) which was held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) early this week.

The conference brought together 611 delegates, 72 speakers and presenters, and 96 participating companies from more than 19 nations.

Describing the visit as insightful, Kendall pointed out that the consistent move taken by the state government in tapping the field would leverage its potential and exponential growth within the hydrogen ecosystem once the technology proves to be commercially viable in the future.

“The exciting thing here is, this is the first time I’ve been on a fully electrified autonomous vehicle, so it’s a hydrogen electrified autonomous vehicle. I can see that the system is good.

“I can see and understand the technology because I know the providers of the fuel cells. Also, I’ve seen the hydrogen refuelling station, which is great,” she said.

Kendall also expressed her interest in exploring the hydrogen market in Sarawak, adding that her company produces green energy technology and is now looking for a place to manufacture its technology.

“Also with hydropower but you’ve got the prospect here of manufacturing in a green way too.

“So, we would like to manufacture our solar oxide fuel cells using green energy. We have a green product and we want to use green energy to produce it.

“Sarawak offers a very good option for manufacturing so this is the future technology,” said Kendall.

Dr Nuttapong Hariwongsanupab from Thailand echoed Kendal’s view.

Hariwongsanupab, who leads the hydrogen business development team of PTT Public Company Limited Thailand, concurred that the visit has given him a deep knowledge about developing hydrogen’s ecosystem.

He said the hydrogen-powered ART would leverage Sarawak holding the highest prospect in hydrogen market throughout Southeast Asia.

“During the ART visit, we gained deep knowledge about the tram. We discussed this as well and went into detail on how they gather the hydrogen, how they fill it, and how to put it inside.

“To me, the ART is the very most promising one is Sarawak, even in Southeast Asia, because this is the first time that I have seen the tram which has already run last few months ago and it would be more in the recent years and it is exciting to be here to visit again as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Swagelok Malaysia service manager Mohd Hafifi Ismail described such development would open up more opportunities to local entities and the local economy.

He said while it may be a while before the local hydrogen export market picks up, he foresees tremendous positive spoil effects from the green hydrogen investments in the near term as many local energy industry players including Swagelok are eager to explore Sarawak’s hydrogen development.

“I think It’s a great development and business opportunity over here especially in Kuching, especially on this new hydrogen development, it’s a great opportunity for the local companies like us, Swagelok, that open up a lot of opportunities for local development especially in hydrogen production.

“It also opens up more opportunities in terms of supplying and supporting local development, especially on hydrogen production as well as fuel cells.

“On top of that, it will be a great opportunity in terms of local capability development in terms of skills and manpower that can be further developed by the local people over here.

“This definitely will bring a great opportunity to build up Sarawak in terms of infrastructure as well as facilities over here,” he said.