Three Sibu schools upgraded through MP’s Program Mesra Rakyat funds

SIBU (June 13): SK Kampung Bahagia Jaya, SK Batu 10, and SK Batu 15 Jalan Oya have recently had their facilities upgraded with funds from the Sibu parliamentary constituency’s ‘Program Mesra Rakyat’ (PMR).

According to Sibu MP Oscar Ling, the upgrading works involved replacing SK Kampung Bahagia Jaya’s wooden walkway into a concrete path; installation of new air-conditioners and wall fans at SK Batu 10; and upgrading of educational facilities at SK Batu 15.

“Pupils of SK Kampung Bahagia Jaya would use the wooden bridge to go to their classrooms, but over time, the bridge had decayed and posed danger to the pupils, especially during rainy days.

“As such, we have demolished the bridge and turned it into a cement walkway to provide convenience to the pupils,” said Ling in a statement.

For SK Batu 10, he said the funds were utilised for the installation of 10 units of new air-conditioners and seven wall fans for the school’s auditorium, computer room and office, as well as for the purchase of three projectors for educational purposes.

SK Batu 15, meanwhile, received new desks and chairs for the school’s office, a television set for the digital classrooms, computers, fans, air-conditioners and photocopy machines.