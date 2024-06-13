Unimas’ Prima Health Centre to be operational this Sept

KOTA SAMARAHAN (June 13): The Prima Health Centre (PHC) of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) would be operational this September, said Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the centre, set to become a landmark in Kota Samarahan, would be able to improve Unimas’ teaching and learning facilities apart from providing practical training to its medical students, apart from providing healthcare for the locals.

“This people-centric project goes to show that the current government is caring towards the people. It will also be a landmark for Kota Samarahan and would bring great benefit to people in terms of their healthcare and wellbeing.

“I am confident that one day the PHC will expand to become a medical expert centre very much like the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital in Kuala Lumpur and Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after witnessing the handing over of Phase 1 of the centre’s building project from contractor Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd to the federal Ministry of Higher Education at the PHC premises here today.

The federal Public Works Department is the implementing agency of the PHC project, owned by the Ministry of Higher Education and administered by Unimas.

Nanta said the RM485.988 million design-and-built project started in 2021, in which Phase 1 was delivered today, and Phase 2 – the teaching hospital – would be completed in September 2025.

He added that the implementation of Phase 1 had experienced a little delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order (MCO).

Approved in the 11th Malaysia Plan, the PHC is built on 11.57 acres of land while the teaching hospital would be built on another 15.8 acres of land.

Nanta said the PHC would provide services involving general medicine, general surgery, orthopaedics, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, psychiatry, rehabilitation, ophthalmology, otorhinolaryngology, and accidents and emergencies.

“I am confident the PHC will function as a health service centre on par with other health centres or hospitals, having 300 bed capacity,” he said.

It would also be equipped with women, men and children’s wards, and a main operation theatre among others,” he added.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang, who is also Kota Samarahan MP; Deputy Chief Secretary of Ministry of Higher Education Mohamad Azhan Md Amir; Unimas Board of Directors chairman Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Sulong Matjeraie; and Unimas Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ahmad Hata Rasit.