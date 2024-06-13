Veteran journalist among those filing police reports against writer for disparaging Abg Jo

KUCHING (June 13): A veteran journalist has joined the list of people lodging police reports against the writer who disparaged the reputation of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

M Rajah lodged a police report at the Central police station here on June 11, according to a document sighted by The Borneo Post.

Rajah claimed writer Nehru Sathiamoorthy had published articles to unjustly smear the reputation and image of Abang Johari and that they contained malicious and unfounded allegations intended to undermine the Premier’s leadership and achievements.

He cited the articles as ‘Opinion: A challenge to you, Abang Jo, if you are as great as you think you are’ published on June 10 and ‘When will Abang Jo’s luck run out?’ published on May 24.

According to Rajah, the articles were also defamatory because they were baseless allegations and personal attacks in nature, with numerous unsubstantiated claims designed to degrade and humiliate Abang Johari.

“These articles not only tarnish the reputation of my Premier but also pose a significant threat to public order and the stability of governance in Sarawak. Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has diligently worked towards the economic and social development of Sarawak since his tenure began in January 2017.

“The malicious content published by Nehru Sathiamoorthy aims to undo this progress by creating a false and negative image of our leader,” he said in the document.

Given the gravity of the situation and the potential harm these defamatory articles could cause, Rajah urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the defamatory claims made by Nehru and to pursue legal action against him for defamation and spreading false information.

He said the police should also coordinate with the relevant authorities and the news platform to ensure the immediate removal of the defamatory articles from all public domains and also to demand Nehru issue a public clarification to counteract the misinformation spread by these articles and restore the public’s confidence in the Premier’s leadership.

Rajah cited as examples accusations that the Premier lacked political acumen and talent, which aimed to suggest his success was due to sheer luck rather than his capabilities and hard work.

Also, personal attacks on Abang Johari’s educational background and leadership, implied incompetence and insecurity, he said.

Rajah stressed the articles were harmful as they propagated false views about the Premier’s tenure and the political stability of Sarawak, intending to create distrust and unrest among the public.

He said another example was the writer’s claims of Sarawak’s success being a result of past leaders’ favouritism and the chaotic state of Sarawak politics, which are entirely baseless and misinformative.

By portraying Abang Johari as a figurehead who relies on luck and external influences, the writer incites public discontent and undermines the trust and confidence that the people of Sarawak have in their leader, Rajah claimed.

He also said the depiction of the Premier’s relationship with Putrajaya and insinuations about political instability were intended to stir division and unrest.

Separately, Sarawak police have confirmed receiving five police reports over the matter thus far.