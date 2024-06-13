Vital for private sector to know about green hydrogen economy, says SBF deputy chief

KUCHING (June 13): It is vital for businesses in Sarawak to learn and gather knowledge about green hydrogen economy, said Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) deputy president Datuk Philip Ting.

Since it is a big subject and important for the development of the state, he asserted that it is extremely important that the private sector in Sarawak be brought up to date on this matter.

“If I have to rank from 0 to 10 – ‘0’ being no knowledge and ‘10’ being perfect knowledge about the hydrogen economy – I’d say that the private sector in Sarawak ranks roughly about a ‘one’ or a ‘two’. So it is a very, very low knowledge on this subject.

“Since it’s such a big subject and important for the state, I think it’s important that the private sector in the state be brought up to date on this matter.

“Towards the end, as a follow-up to this (Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen – APGH) conference, I have proposed that the SBF will be organising a follow- up conference at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak in Kuching to educate stakeholders and to prepare Sarawakian students and youths to take advantage of this opportunity,” he said, adding that the conference will be funded by a couple of the university’s alumni.

He spoke about this during a forum titled ‘Jobs, Enterprise and Education: Opportunities for the Next Generation’ at the APGH 2024 Conference and Exhibition at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday afternoon.

Elaborating further, Ting said information gathering is the most important aspect among the private sector as the business community in the state has a role to play in the whole value chain of hydrogen economy.

He asserted that the members of SBF will be able to provide the human resources, expertise in infrastructure development in terms of building the amenities to support the initiative, as well as providing support throughout the whole value chain – from production, storage, transportation and the usage of green hydrogen.

“Now, the private sector (in Sarawak) would certainly want to become investors, financial investors in this whole value chain, and we want to know more (about the hydrogen economy).

“Only through knowledge gathering like this, we’ll be able to do that,” he added.