137 in Kuching bleed in support of World Blood Donor Day

KUCHING (June 14): A total of 137 individuals here donated blood at Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) Blood Bank today to mark World Blood Donor Day.

The turnout exceeded the target of 80 donors set by organiser Citadines Uplands Kuching, said a press release.

The event was held in collaboration with SGH’s Transfusion and Blood Bank Services Department and the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Stampin.

According to the organiser, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian’s presence at the event underscored the significance of blood donation.

It said Dr Sim presented certificates and tokens of appreciation to the successful blood donors.

Citadines Uplands Kuching also extended its gratitude to SGH Blood Bank and MRC Stampin for their unwavering support throughout the event.

“Their collaborative efforts were instrumental in ensuring the event’s success and furthering the noble cause of blood donation,” said Citadines Uplands Kuching residence manager Liaw May Choo.

She also conveyed her appreciation to co-partners Timberland Medical Centre, MRS Management, J Cool Concepts, Chofu Enterprise, Wee Yang Hardware, Regional Laundry (Borneo) and Moh Heng Company for their roles in facilitating the event,

Meanwhile, MRC Stampin deputy chairperson Chew Kim Soon said the event highlighted the power of collaboration.

“Blood donation is a simple yet profound act that saves lives. Today, we celebrate not just the donors, but the spirit of community and solidarity that makes such life-saving efforts possible.

“The success of this blood donation drive demonstrates what we can achieve when various sectors of the community come together for a common cause. The Malaysian Red Crescent Stampin Branch is committed to supporting such initiatives and fostering a culture of regular blood donation,” he said.

Citadine Uplands Kuching in the statement said it remains committed to fostering initiatives that positively impact the community and looks forward to continuing its partnership with key stakeholders in future endeavours, added the statement.