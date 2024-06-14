39th National Chinese Cultural Festival welcoming banquet to involve 70 tables

KUCHING (June 14): A total of 70 tables will be set up for guests, sponsors, and local community leaders at the 39th National Chinese Cultural Festival welcoming banquet on Sept 13.

The Federation of Chinese Associations Sarawak (FCAS) said preparations for the banquet at Seafood Shangri-La, CityONE Megamall are progressing smoothly.

Organised by the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (HuaZong) and hosted by FCAS, the banquet is supported by the Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

“This welcoming banquet will not only be a grand cultural exchange event but also an important platform to showcase the multicultural charm of Sarawak,” FCAS said in a statement.

“The organising committee has specially invited local renowned singers, professional dance troupes, and dynamic African drum teams to present a visual and auditory feast for the guests.”

FCAS president Datuk Richard Wee led the organising committee during a courtesy call on Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian to formally invite him as guest of honour.

Wee said he hoped Sarawak’s influence nationally and internationally could be further enhanced through the event, while promoting the development of local cultural heritage.