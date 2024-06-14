99 grassroots leaders in Dudong receive appointment certs

SIBU (June 14): Eighty-two longhouse chiefs (Tuai Rumah), 13 Chinese community leaders (Kapitan), one village chief and three community leaders (Ketua Masyarakat) from Dudong constituency received their appointment certificates from Sibu District Office yesterday.

Sibu district officer Khalid Andong presented the certificates to the grassroots leaders in two separate sessions, which also saw the appointment of one newly-appointed Ketua Masyarakat, eight new Tuai Rumah and four new Kapitan.

Tuai Rumah Bunsie Tiboh, 76, on her reappointment as the longhouse chieftain for Rumah Bunsie Tiboh in Sungai Belalang Salim here, said it was an honour to serve her longhouse folk again.

“As you can see, the roles of a Tuai Rumah have become very challenging as we not only serve our own longhouse community but also act as a link between them and the government.

“Besides dealing with the government agencies for the dissemination of information and government policies, I also deal with the longhouse affairs and the Iban customary law,” she said.

Bunsie has served as the longhouse chieftain since 2012 and is Sempurai Petrus Ngelai’s mother, chairman of Sibu Rural District Council.

Present at the event were Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Dudong Division chairman Datuk Teo Boon Siew, and Agatha Ting who is the special administrative officer to Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who is Dudong assemblyman and also Bintulu MP.