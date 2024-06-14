All MA63 provisions must be fulfilled for national unity, says academic

KUCHING (June 14): Every single provision stipulated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) must be observed and fulfilled to uphold national unity, said Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor said more measures need to be taken to ensure that all Malaysians respect and protect the agreement signed 60 years ago to form Malaysia.

“We must also respect our Federal Constitution. All the rights stipulated under the Federal Constitution must be honoured, including by states, regions, and territories.

“Every state, region, and territory must know their powers and limits as provided by the Federal Constitution. Any dispute between states, regions, and territories must be resolved amicably by putting aside personal interests and political differences,” he said in a statement today.

He was responding to recent discussions on the relevancy and survival of Malaysia as a nation.

Muzaffar pointed out Malaysia was formally formed on Sept 16, 1963 when the Federation of Malaya, Sabah, and Sarawak agreed to form the country.

He said Singapore was initially part of Malaysia but separated in 1965 “due to unavoidable events”, adding that Brunei was also invited to join but it decided not to join the federation.

This led to the Malaysia of today consisting 11 states, two regions, and three federal territories, he said.

According to him, the declaration of the new federation called ‘Malaysia’ was planned to take place on Aug 31, 1963 to coincide with the sixth Independence Day of the Federation of Malaya.

“Due to several unavoidable issues, the new federation declaration had to be postponed until Sept 16 on the same year. Until today, we celebrate Sept 16 as ‘Malaysia Day’ and beginning 2010, the day has been declared as a public holiday in order to honour and remember all the efforts taken by the past country leaders on the formation of Malaysia so as to allow Malaysians to reflect on the significance of this historic day,” he said.

He said the formation of Malaysia was crucial to stop the spread of communism, which was widespread in Southeast Asia in the 1950s and 1960s.

However, he opined the most important reason for Malaysia’s formation was to create a bigger, strong, and united country to face global challenges.

“By forming Malaysia, all small states could come together, live together, work together and help each other harmoniously as one big family.

“Due to these reasons, Malaysia is still relevant and will stay relevant until the end of time. There is no reason at all for any state or region to break away from Malaysia.

“There is also no need for any state or region to set up or hold a referendum of independence like what Scotland did in 2014 and Quebec in 1995,” he said.

Muzaffar said everyone must accept the reality that Malaysia is a multiracial country where mutual respect and tolerance are crucial to maintain racial harmony and ensure social progress.

“Without mutual respect and tolerance, Malaysia will certainly be heading towards destruction. It is very important for us to set aside differences, work together to ensure the progress of the country,” he added.