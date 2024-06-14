Ambassador: US to provide Malaysia with more tools, expertise to defend sovereignty

KOTA KINABALU (June 14): The United States (US) seeks further collaborations to provide Malaysia with more tools and expertise to defend its sovereignty.

US ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D Kagan said this is his country’s view when asked to comment on rising tensions amidst the century-long dispute over China’s claim on the South China Sea, in which Malaysia is among several neighbouring countries wrestling over territory in the natural resource-rich area.

Kagan said this issue had been discussed in meetings with the federal government but the US government had also been listening to concerns from Malaysians across the country, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak, regarding the ongoing conflict and how Malaysia will maintain its sovereignty.

The recently appointed diplomat shared that the US is proud to be working with different Malaysian entities, including the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) via the United States Coast Guard, as an example of how the two countries can cooperate on “things that really matter to Malaysians”.

He said the South China Sea dispute had not been a formal topic of discussion with the Sabah government since its federal counterpart had the lead on international relations, but in almost every meeting he attended in Peninsular Malaysia the matter was discussed, thus he opined this is also reflected in Sabah and Sarawak.

“The US wants Malaysia to be able to defend its sovereignty, and what Malaysia does is its decision, but I think that our view is that we do things together to help give Malaysia more tools and expertise to defend its sovereignty in the way that it wants to,” he told reporters after launching the American Green Corner at the Sabah State Library in Tanjung Aru here yesterday.

On his opinion of the present security of Sabah’s waters, Kagan said it has not been recently discussed and is not their primary focus at the moment but he recognises that security is critical for people everywhere, which he noticed the Malaysian government has taken very significant steps in.

The ambassador said the Malaysian government has been actively working with the Sabah government and all the different parts of the security establishment to improve the safety of Sabah’s high seas, which he thinks, from the US’ standpoint, is exactly the right thing to do.

“We’re aware of the fact that there has been tremendous progress, and we think that’s a very positive thing and good for Sabahans.

“It’s also good for Americans who come to visit and I think it’s something that helps make Sabah more attractive for investors,” he said.

Tensions have been rising recently as China asserts its stand on claiming the largest portion of territory in the South China Sea, with other nations including Malaysia, Taiwan, Brunei, Vietnam, and the Philippines also seeking to stake their claim on the disputed waters.

With China having reportedly fired water cannons at Philippine vessels for a self-claimed intrusion into the South China Sea earlier this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had admitted on June 6 that there have also been some very serious issues with Malaysia too.

However, Anwar said Malaysia has been relatively more successful in its diplomatic engagements with the nation led by President Xi Jinping, reiterating that it has no issues with the economic giant as China remains “an important neighbour to Malaysia”.

The Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had also stated that the Malaysian government is unequivocally and firmly committed to protecting Malaysia’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and interests in its maritime areas in the South China Sea as depicted by its 1979 map.

On June 13, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) said that it will expedite negotiations with China to establish a code of conduct to lessen the risk of conflicts in the highly contested area and hopes to conclude the talks by 2026.

Malaysia, which is set to chair Asean, a regional bloc of 10 Southeast Asian nations, next year, is expected to take a continuing neutral stance on this matter, considering Anwar’s stress that the nation will align itself with peace and progress amid global conflicts.