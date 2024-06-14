Anwar, Muhyiddin agree to end personal disputes, defamation suits in national interest

KUALA LUMPUR (June 14): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin have agreed to cease their personal disputes and defamation suit proceedings.

In a joint statement on their Facebook pages today, Anwar and Muhyiddin said the decision was made after considering the impact of defamation on the public, taking into account the recommendation of the High Court Judge, and prioritising the current state of the country, particularly concerning the people’s well-being.

The statement said that they agreed not to issue any further statements related to the matter and hoped that the decision would be accepted and respected by all parties.

“Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin hope that this matter will not be used in a way that could disrupt public order and stability or the public’s confidence in the National Judicial Institution,” according to the statement.

In the statement, the PKR president and the Bersatu president also expressed their gratitude to the High Court Judge and court officials involved.

Previously, Muhyiddin sued Anwar for RM200 million over the Prime Minister’s claim that the previous PN government did not write off RM8.3 billion in Felda settlers’ debts.

Anwar, who is Pakatan Harapan chairman, also filed a defamation suit against the Bersatu president regarding his claim that Anwar received a salary of RM15 million from the Selangor government while serving as its economic adviser. – Bernama