Bali presses for tough measures against problem-causing foreigners

NUSA DUA (June 14): Bali Acting Governor Sang Made Mahendra Jaya is keen to ensure that comprehensive action is taken against problematic foreign nationals to prevent the image of tourism in Bali from being tarnished, said Antara.

“We want the handling to be fully carried out and not half-hearted,” Jaya remarked when met in Nusa Dua, Badung, on Thursday.

According to Jaya, Bali’s economy depends on the tourism sector, which is currently starting to recover after almost three years of being heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is apparent from Bali’s economic growth, which in the first quarter of 2024 reached 5.98 per cent (year on year) and 5.71 per cent in 2023.

On the same occasion, Director of Nusantara Tourism Marketing at the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Dwi Marhen Yono, revealed that his side was collaborating with the immigration authorities to create regulations for visiting tourist destinations in Bali.

“We have regulated the do’s and don’ts during tourists’ visits to Bali. Once they enter Indonesia, they can read the rules,” Yono revealed.

Based on data from the Bali Province Law and Human Rights Service, from January to June 7, 2024, some 135 foreigners from 41 countries were deported from Bali.

Of that figure, the 10 countries with the most deportations were Australia, with 18 people, followed by 17 from Russia; 14 from the United States; eight from England; six each from Iran and Tanzania; five each from Ukraine, Japan, and Germany; and four from Italy.

Moreover, violations committed included overstaying the visa, violating customs, and failing to comply with legal regulations.

Meanwhile, in 2023, as many as 340 foreigners were deported, an increase as compared to 2022, when 188 foreigners were deported.

The Bali Province Law and Human Rights Service had also designed a programme to collaborate with village officials in monitoring foreigners.

In order to prevent negative impacts, Jaya called for optimal handling of problematic foreigners. — Bernama-Antara