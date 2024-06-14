Bomba checks fire prevention compliance level in premises around Kuching

KUCHING (June 14): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) today conducted inspections around the city to ensure the compliance level in fire prevention measures reaches optimum levels.

Bomba Sarawak Fire Safety Division assistant director Mohamad Fauzi Mohamat Kifli said these routine checks are aimed at establishing fire safety policies and ensuring their implementation adheres to relevant laws.

“As of May this year, Bomba Sarawak has conducted a total of 1,633 inspections this year, covering 71 per cent of the targeted areas.

“The enforcement of the fire safety inspections is conducted under the Fire Services Act 1988 which mandates fire certification and fire hazard removal,” he said in a statement.

He added these inspections focus on blocks and old buildings around the city.