Bukit Aman raids net RM1 mln worth of illicit ciggies, booze in Miri

MIRI (June 14): Two separate police raids here on June 11 saw the seizure of RM1 million worth of contraband cigarettes and alcoholic beverages, and arrest of two individuals.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the raids were carried out by a team from Bukit Aman’s Department of Internal Security and Public Order, targeting smuggling syndicates in the country.

“The first raid on a premises in Desa Senadin at about 7pm saw a 19-year-old local female arrested on suspicion of being involved in the sale of untaxed cigarettes and alcoholic beverages.

“This was followed by a second raid in Permyjaya which saw the arrest of a male foreigner, also aged 19, for the same offence,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said the value of contraband seized in the first raid was RM453,000, while the second seizure was valued at RM553,000.

He added the both suspects have been remanded for further investigation – the woman for four days and the man for six.

The cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Alexson reminded the public that it is an offence to sell or buy contraband goods, and that strict action would be taken against offenders.

“The public is advised to obtain supplies from legitimate distributors and to report any suspicious activity to the police,” he said.