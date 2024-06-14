Car bursts into flames on Serian flyover

KUCHING (June 14): A Perodua Alza car was totally destroyed after it suddenly caught on fire while being driven on the Serian flyover at Jalan Kuching-Serian today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said firefighters from the Serian station were immediately deployed to the scene after receiving a call at around 5.12pm.

“The driver of the vehicle managed to get out of the vehicle before the firemen arrived.

“The firefighters extinguished the fire by using water sourced from the fire engine. Overhaul works were carried out to ensure that there are no more sources of fire,” said the spokesperson.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.