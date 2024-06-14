Civil servant jailed 30 years, fined RM852,000

KOTA KINABALU (June 14): A civil servant received hefty fines and lengthy jail terms from a Sessions Court here today for 30 bribery charges.

Judge Jason Juga fined Mohd Syamsul Jikan a total of RM852,000 and jailed the latter for a total of 30 years after finding him guilty of all the charges.

For the 30 charges, Mohd Syamsul was fined between RM10,000 and RM62,000 and he will be jailed for between three and six months if he failed to pay the fines.

As the jail sentence, he was jailed for one year for each of the 30 counts. However, the court ordered for all his jail terms to run concurrently.

The judge also allowed Mohd Syamsul’s stay of his jail and payment of fine sentences, pending his appeal to the High Court here.

He is currently released on court’s bail, pending disposal of the appeal.

On July 10, 2023, the Court of Appeal here ordered Mohd Syamsul to enter his defence of the 30 charges.

The unanimous decision was made after the appellate court allowed an appeal by the prosecution to have the High Court’s decision in upholding the accused’s acquittal be quashed.

On December 6, 2021, a High Court here affirmed Mohd Syamsul’s acquittal after dismissing the prosecution’s appeal against all the charges.

On September 30, 2019, the 47-year-old was freed by a Sessions Court here without his defence being called after the lower court ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish prima facie case against him.

On the first to the 30th charges, Mohd Syamsul, who was a Grade S22 officer, was accused of using his company to be the supplier for the Cure and Care Rehabilitation Center (CCRC) in Papar.

The charges stated that Mohd Syamsul had allegedly supplied office stationery, clothes, cooking gas and tent rental service to CCRC.

The accused, who was represented by counsel Hamid Ismail, was alleged to have submitted quotations from Syarikat Emmy Stationery allegedly owned by him and the company was chosen as a supplier of the various items for CCRC.

These alleged offences took place at the CCRC office in Jalan Papar-Beaufort, Papar between January and October 2015.

The charges were under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.

Each of the charges provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher.