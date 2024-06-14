DoE DG: 63 oil spills recorded nationwide since 2018

MIRI (June 14): A total of 63 oil spills cases have been recorded by the Department of Environment (DoE) from 2018 to June this year, involving a high cleaning-up cost, its director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said.

He said one such spill in Pasir Gudang in 2017 had cost RM5 million to clean up.

“This is a huge (financial) loss to the country. This is where I see the importance of collaboration among all agencies in ensuring preparedness at all levels in the face of any such incidents,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Wan Abdul Latiff had earlier officiated the closing of Ex-Empurau Oil Spill Combat Training 2024 programme at Piasau Boat Club.

The training programme was jointly organised by DoE, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Asset), and the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB).

On the training, Wan Abdul Latiff said it will help improve the ability of the agencies involved in ensuring that swift and effective actions are taken to protect the public’s safety should such incident occur.

He added that such training could also be a platform to improve skills through the sharing of expertise, technology, control systems and adjusted communication, in order to further prepare the respective agencies to act in the face of oil spills.

“The goal of organising this training was also in line with the country’s commitment to ensure a healthy, clean and pollution-free environment for the benefit and well-being of the public, in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 14 which is to conserve and use the oceans, seas and marine resources sustainably.”

The training tested the Oil Spill Response Plan at the industry level, the Malaysia Oil Spill Contingency Plan (MOSCoP) Tier 2, the State Coastal Cleanup Action Plan (PTPP) and Malaysia Oiled Wildlife Response Plan (MOWReP), which were conducted on a ‘table-top’ basis from June 11 to 12, followed by deployment training at sea and the coast yesterday morning.

Meanwhile, Petronas Carigali Sarawak Asset senior general manager Noriani Yati Mohamad said ensuring the safety and health of the company’s employees, contractors and the community was their utmost priority.

“The exercise is a testament to our continuous efforts to bolster preparedness for any potential emergency, as well as environmental preservation. We appreciate the support from all stakeholders in ensuring the success of this exercise.”

The 2024 Ex-Empurau Oil Spill Combat Training Programme involved 44 government departments and agencies as well as three contractors.

Its primary objectives were to establish and maintain coordination networks between Petronas Carigali and local authorities while aligning with the MOSCoP, MOWReP and PTPP.

The exercise also aimed to enhance cooperation between Petronas Carigali and local authorities in managing oil spill emergencies in Sarawak waters.