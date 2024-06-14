Dr Rundi: Community leaders must be proactive, creative in carrying out duties, responsibilities

BINTULU (June 14): Community leaders and village chiefs (KMKK) are told to be proactive and creative in carrying out their duties and responsibilities.

To be effective leaders for their people, Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said they must have leadership qualities and high integrity.

“You must have an attitude of openness, transparency and reliability to receive and dispense information,” the Kemena assemblyman said when officiating at the opening of the Integrity Module Course for community leaders for Sebauh district organised by the Integrity and Ombudsman Unit on Thursday.

Dr Rundi said as community leaders, they must always be available and reliable to their people when their people need help or guidance.

“We know that there are problems in the villages and longhouses, there is a place for people to complain, so we must be willing to listen and try our best to solve their problems, although not completely, and we find the right channels to solve the problems,” he advised.

On good governance, he said there are mutual roles and responsibilities that must be shared with high integrity at all levels.

“As community leaders, every task that has been given is already there in the certificate (appointment certificate), including the scope of work and responsibility, follow that guideline.

“Don’t let us use law and enforcement for you to do something, but it must become a culture, our lifestyle in our daily lives,” he said.

Based on his experience and observation as people’s elected representative, Dr Rundi said he found that most of the issues or problems arise because there is no openness in leadership which could lead to misunderstanding.

As such, he added, good leaders must be transparent in everything they do, especially when it comes to development projects and government funds.

“If there is a problem in the village or in the longhouse, as a leader we are obliged to solve it as soon as possible and not wait until it is out of control.

“The leader must be courageous because he is right, otherwise there is something wrong with the leader, you must be ready to call a spade a spade, if you are afraid then something is wrong,” he said.

He also urged grassroots leaders to be good listeners and not to feel that they are always right as someone else might have better ideas.

“If you don’t want to be criticised, don’t become a leader, just stay quiet, but then we don’t have the responsibility to see progress in our community,” he said.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya was also present.