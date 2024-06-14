Dr Sim hails collab between AstraZeneca, SGH in heart failure diagnosis study

KUCHING (June 14): The new collaboration between the multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca with Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in rolling out the Heart2Miss, a pilot study aimed at addressing the challenges of heart failure diagnosis using AI-powered point-of-care ultrasound (AI-POCUS), shows that Sarawak is able to transform its healthcare sector, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the initiative taken by the clinical research team to improve diagnosis of heart failure in high-risk diabetic individuals signifies that Sarawak is on the right track in meeting its aspiration to be the most progressive economy in Malaysia by 2030.

He commended doctors and the clinical research team for their initiative to embark on the pilot study despite the insufficient funding by the federal government.

“We in Borneo (Kuching) have individuals talented in the required fields. In fact, the talent here is on par with other places worldwide.

“So, if everyone has this kind of attitude and thinking (talent), I believe we can make Sarawak wealthy and prosperous not only financially but also in terms of talent ownership by 2030,” he said when met after gracing the launching of the Heart2Miss programme at the Sarawak General Hospital’s Auditorium here today.

Speaking further, the Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government said that the move taken by the clinic doctors is crucial as it sets an example of how a nation should thrive based on its talent development.

“Prosperity in financial terms is like waiting for a family inheritance. But if you have your own talent, you can generate income for yourself.

“Similarly, we want Sarawak to be recognised not only for its wealth (money) but also for its broad talent pool,” he explained.

He added that all these talents will become a very important service economy, especially for the country.

“If we look at Singapore, most of their income now comes from the service economy.

“It does take time to build that economy, but if done together like now (international cooperation with AstraZeneca), it will surely help accelerate the process,” he said.

Also present were AstraZeneca Malaysia country president Vinod Narayanan, Sarawak General Hospital director Dr Ngian Hie Ung, head of Clinical Research Centre Dr Alan Fong and Heart2Miss principal investigator for the pilot study Dr Diana Foo.