Elderly woman in Marudi feared missing after failing to return home from orchard

MIRI (June 14): An elderly woman was reported missing yesterday after not returning home from her orchard at Rumah Chabop Diau, Sungai Tarak, Lubok Amam Marudi since Wednesday.

A spokesman from the Operations Centre (PGO) of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Sarawak said the victim has been identified as 87-year-old Nyawa Unjong.

“Marudi fire and rescue station (BBP) received a call at about 3.27pm from Marudi police station, reporting that an elderly woman was feared to be missing after leaving for the orchard.

“According to the police report made at the Marudi police station by the victim’s son, she left the house at about 10.15am on Wednesday.

“The victim left for the orchard with a large basket, but it is said that the victim never returned home,” he said in a media statement.

A team consisting of four BBP Marudi personnel led by Senior Fire Officer II John Anyie and the police went to the location to gather more information.