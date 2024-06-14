Enactment to better protect parcel or unit owners in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 14): The Sabah Local Government and Housing Ministry has undertaken to finalise the draft Building Management Enactment that will provide better protection for parcel or unit owners.

Deputy Chief Minister II cum Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the process was done in collaboration with the Sabah Law Society, the relevant state agencies and professional bodies.

Subsidiary titles are crucial to the management and ownership of multi-unit developments such as condominiums and shopping malls.

“Once this Enactment is passed by the Sabah State Legislative Assembly, it will provide more comprehensive guidelines and clarity for strata subsidiary property management, and better protection of parcel or unit owners.

“At the same time, the role and duties of property developers regarding subsidiary development will be clearly defined and better regulated, leading to effective management of the building and its shared facilities.

“This Enactment is a significant step towards modernising,” he said while delivering a keynote address titled Navigating Sabah’s Real Estate Landscape at the opening of the Property Hunter Conference 2024 at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Friday.

Earlier, Dr Joachim said the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and guidelines for the Advertising Permit and Developer License (APDL) and Development Plan (DP) application processes are also currently being updated and improved to reduce bureaucracy.

He said adhering to these SOPs is crucial for reducing delays and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

“By following these guidelines, developers can navigate the application processes more smoothly and avoid unnecessary setbacks and this in turn will allow the application process to be managed in an organised manner.

“These procedures are designed not only to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders but also to promote accountability of all parties involved in the real estate sector,” he said.

Dr Joachim also touched on recent amendments aimed at enhancing house buyers’ protection, promoting fair practices, and facilitating smoother transactions and removal of legal ambiguities, which will benefit both developers and house buyers.

“These changes exemplify our unwavering efforts to create a balanced and equitable real estate market,” he said.

On the digitalisation of various development application processes, he said moving forward, all applications will be submitted online, a change that brings numerous benefits.

Digitalisation provides convenience and accessibility, allowing stakeholders to submit applications from anywhere at any time, he said, adding this also enhances transparency and efficiency, as progress can be tracked in real-time, reducing the incidence of errors and delays.

Moreover, the standardisation of procedures will no doubt ensure consistency and transparency in the approval process, ultimately leading to more timely approvals and project commencements.

“These key takeaways reflect our unwavering commitment to advancing Sabah’s real estate sector.

“By implementing stringent standards, embracing digitalisation and continually updating our regulatory frameworks, we are paving the way for a more dynamic, transparent and resilient real estate market. I am confident that these initiatives will significantly benefit our industry, ensuring sustainable growth and development,” he said.

Concerning the conference, Dr Joachim said the gathering provides a vital platform to discuss the pivotal advancements and emerging trends in Sabah’s real estate landscape.

“One of our most notable successes has been the implementation of the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC). This initiative ensures that properties meet all regulatory standards and are certified by qualified persons before they are occupied, significantly enhancing the safety and quality of our buildings.

“Additionally, the introduction of more streamlined processes and improved regulatory frameworks has paved the way for a more efficient and reliable real estate sector and reflects our commitment to fostering a robust, transparent, and high-standard real estate environment”.

Also present were directors of Property Hunter, Elson Kho and Victor Yong; Sabah Housing And Real estate Developers Association president Datuk Surveyor Chua Soon Ping; Deputy Permanent Secretary of Local Government and Housing Ministry, Stanley Chong and Chief Executive Officer of Sabah International Convention Center, Datuk Dr Rosmawati Lasuki.