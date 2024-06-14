Expedite repair works on Sarikei Terminal One, deputy minister tells Sarawak Rivers Board

SARIKEI (June 14): Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii has requested the Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) to expedite the repair works on Sarikei Wharf Terminal One.

This came following public complaints due to the prolonged closure of the facility, causing much inconvenience to those who depend on the facility.

According to the Sarikei MP, Terminal One has been closed since Sept 19 last year for river dredging works.

“This is a very important wharf in Sarikei town, and which is used by many water transports such as express boats and speedboats here.

“This terminal is used daily by the traders and farmers who live along the Rajang River, for the unloading of agricultural and river products, so we hope that SRB can take drastic measures to speed up the repairing process,” he said.

Kapitan Ling Dien Yong, who represented the deputy minister, recently conducted a site visit to the terminal together with other community leaders.

During the visit, the delegation was given a briefing by SRB Sarikei senior assistant port manager Mohammad Fadzli Noh regarding the status of the repair works on the terminal.

To ensure timely project delivery for the repair works which is due this July 18, Huang requested the authority to have the repair works on the terminal’s pontoon joint and gangway be expedited and completed first.