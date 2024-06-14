FA Cup: Zahrul Nizwan seals victory in extra time as Kuching City advanced to quarter-finals

KUALA LUMPUR (June 14): Substitute Zahrul Nizwan Joe Kifli Zulkeflee’s last-gasp goal in extra time propelled Kuching City FC to the quarter-finals, eliminating last season’s runners-up Kuala Lumpur City (KL City) FC with a 3-2 victory tonight.

Just as the match seemed headed for a penalty shootout, Zahrul Nizwan capitalised on a counterattack from the right flank orchestrated by Alauddin Farid Atan, slotting in the winning goal in the 123rd minute.

Earlier, the action at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras saw home team striker Muhammad Haqimi Azim Rosli open the scoring with a 14th-minute tap-in from a Sean Gan Giannelli cross from the left. The equaliser came from import player Filemon Anyie Standly’s curling shot in the 26th minute.

Captain Paulo Josue beat the offside trap to put KL City back in front with a goal in the 39th minute, but forward Nur Shamie Iszuan Amin’s strike in the 68th minute forced the match into extra time, ultimately favouring Kuching City.

Aidil Sharin Sahak’s men will face the winner of the match between five-time champions Selangor FC and two-time champions Negeri Sembilan FC, scheduled to take place at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium tomorrow. – Bernama