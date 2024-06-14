Fatimah confident of Sarawak athletes meeting 83-gold medal target for Para Sukma XXI

KUCHING (June 14): Sarawak para athletes are encouraged to do their best in meeting the 83-gold medal target set for the 21st Para Malaysia Games (Para Sukma), to be staged in the state this Sept 23-28.

In making this call, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah believed in the athletes’ potential of excelling in sports such as athletics, swimming, and tenpin bowling.

For Para Sukma XXI, there would be 334 gold medals on offer.

“We lost to Sabah by only four gold medals in Para Sukma XX in Kuala Lumpur, where we won 50 gold medals against Sabah’s 54.

“In athletics, we won 28 gold medals compared to Sabah’s 43.

“To ensure that we win in Para Sukma XXI, we must improve on our gold medal tally, especially in athletics, and win as many gold medals as we can,” she addressed the athletes, coaches and officials at the ‘100 Day Countdown to Para Sukma XXI Sarawak’ at a hotel here today.

Fatimah also called up the Sarawak Para Sukma contingent to take inspiration from national and world champions such as powerlifters Bonnie Bunyau Gustin and Jong Yee Khie, swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkifli, boccia player Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahman, and paddler Gloria Gracia Wong.

“If they can, you can also do it,” she said.

“For the first-timers in this Para Sukma, I know it can be nerve-wrecking, but use this opportunity to present yourselves on this national stage, and make a name for yourself.

“For the experienced athletes, I urge you to embrace the opportunity to push your limits, test your boundaries and defy expectations.

“May you compete with the same passion, determination and sportsmanship that had defined your careers thus far and may you continue to inspire others with your remarkable talents and determined spirit,” added the minister.

Sharing Fatimah’s sentiments, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian was confident that Sarawak would do well in the Games.

The Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government also encouraged the athletes to contribute their best efforts and ensure that Para Sukma XXI Sarawak would not just be a sporting event, but also ‘a memorable celebration of resilience and human spirit’.

“What makes para sports truly exceptional is the emphasis on ability, rather than disability. They teach us lessons about resilience, perseverance and the limitless potential of the human spirit.

“Each athlete’s journey is a testament to the power of the human spirit to triumph over adversity.

“I would like to wish all the best to all our para athletes who will compete in Para Sukma XXI.

“Also, congratulations to the Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development and the Welfare Department Sarawak for their efforts and commitment throughout the preparation, organising and implementation of Para Sukma XXI,” added Dr Sim.

The countdown event also officially marked the presentation of appointments to the Games chef-de-mission Datuk Mohammad Razi Sitam, deputy chef-de-mission Lamat Nyalau and 20 assistants chef-de-mission.

For the Sarawak edition of the Para Sukma, a total of 1,528 athletes and 942 officials will be involved in 10 sports: athletics, archery, badminton, boccia, chess, lawn bowls, powerlifting, table tennis, tenpin bowling, and swimming.