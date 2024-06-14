Four fined RM3,000 each for armed brawl at Kuching City Mall

KUCHING (June 14): The Magistrates’ Court here yesterday fined four men RM3,000 in default three months’ jail each for their involvement in an armed brawl.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan imposed the fine on Brian Fong Hung Xuan, Michael Entalang Lium, Sim Chit Sin, and Lee Khai Seng after they pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing weapons or missiles at a riot, framed under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term which may extend to five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

They committed the offence at an alley near a 24-hour convenience store at Kuching City Mall here at around 1am on June 9.

Based on the facts of the case, police were patrolling the area when they spotted between seven and eight men engaged in a brawl while armed with a piece of wood and sharp weapons, with one of the men injured.

The fight ended when police issued a warning to the group, and Fong, Michael, Sim and Lee were arrested at the scene.

Police also seized a samurai sword, a knife, and a car as evidence.

Prosecuting was Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang.

Fong, Michael, and Sim were represented by lawyer Russell Lim, while Lee was represented by lawyer Patrick Voon.