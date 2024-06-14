Genting SkyWorlds theme park catches fire

KUALA LUMPUR (June 14): A building at the Genting Skyworlds theme park in Genting Highlands has reportedly caught fire this evening, and the fire is in the midst of being put out.

Astro Awani quoted a spokesman from the Genting Highlands Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) saying the incident was believed to involve a four-storey building in the resort park at around 4.55pm.

“JBPM machinery from Bentong and Selangor has been moved to the incident site,” the spokesman was quoted saying. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME