Incentives totalling RM85,900 to go to Bukit Assek SPM high achievers

SIBU (June 14): A total of 233 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 high achievers in Bukit Assek constituency will receive incentives totalling RM85,900.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said the allocation for SMK Methodist, SMK Sacred Heart, SMK Bukit Assek, and Catholic High School students comes from his Rural Transformation Project (RTP) fund.

“I do not mind if we have more students able to receive such incentives. In fact, we will have this programme again next year.

“I hope that all of you will go further in your studies,” he said during the presentation of study incentives to SMK Methodist students today.

He said it is very important for students to demonstrate three characteristics as Sarawakians – cultural diversity, harmony in unity, and patriotism.

“These three characteristics highlight the unique blend of cultural richness, social harmony, and strong regional identity that defines the people of Sarawak,” he said.

Chieng presented incentives to 128 SMK Methodist students.

Principal Philip Ling Swee Nge said 376 SMK Methodist students sat for SPM last year and the school obtained a 3.63 cumulative grade point average and 94.32 per cent pass rate.

He said 128 of the school’s students obtained at least 5A’s.

“Personally, I am satisfied with our achievement. Six of our students were listed to go to Kuching on Monday to receive SPM 2023 Special Excellence Awards,” he said.