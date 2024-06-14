Jobless man charged with murdering uncle in Kuching’s Kg Haji Baki

KUCHING (June 14): An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with murdering his uncle in Kampung Haji Baki early this month.

No plea was recorded from Mohd Khairulnizam Abdullah, 27, as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi fixed July 24 for further mention of the case while Mohd Khairulnizam was ordered to be further remanded at Puncak Borneo Prison.

Mohd Khairulnizam was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with causing the death of Mail Johari, 55, in front of a house in Kampung Haji Baki, Jalan Batu Kitang, Padawan.

Section 302 of the Penal Code provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for up to 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, shall be punished with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

He allegedly committed the offence between 8.30pm and 8.50pm on June 3.

ASP Arman Ibrahim handled the prosecution while Mohd Khairulnizam was unrepresented by legal counsel.

The case was investigated by Insp Mohammad Fadini Noni with assistance from Sgt Ridvaner Haddi.

In a statement earlier this month, Padawan police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi said Mohd Khairulnizam was arrested for allegedly murdering his uncle.

He said prior to the incident, it was alleged there was an altercation between Mohd Khairulnizam and his uncle before the latter was stabbed with a sharp object, believed to be a pair of scissors.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.