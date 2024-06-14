Kuching cops nab 12 suspected gang members for housebreakings, thefts, robbery

KUCHING (June 14): Police have arrested 12 individuals believed to be members of “Geng Piji” believed to be involved in a series of housebreakings, vehicle theft, cable theft, and robbery here.

Kuching district Police Chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the first suspect, a 26-year-old man, was arrested by the Counter Aggressive Team on May 23.

“The suspect was arrested at Jalan Sultan Tengah here, in connection with a housebreaking and vehicle theft case in Taman Long Seng on May 19, involving losses amounting to about RM90,000.

“Acting on information from the suspect, the police successfully arrested 11 other suspected gang members, consisting of local men aged between 20 and 30 years old.

“This arrest successfully solved nine cases of housebreaking, vehicle theft, and cable theft, as well as two robbery cases in the Kuching area,” said Ahsmon in a statement today.

He said 10 of the suspects have been charged at the court since June 6, with various criminal offences including property crimes, violence, and drugs.

Members of the public who have any information related to criminal activities can contact the Kuching police control centre at 082-244444 or visit the nearest police station.