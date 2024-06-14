Lucky number 6 for bodybuilder Mike Mahen at National Sports Awards

KUALA LUMPUR (June 14): It’s ‘lucky number six’ for former national bodybuilding champion Datuk Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah, who won the National Sportsman award at the 2023 National Sports Awards (ASN) ceremony here last night.

In addition to being crowned World and Asian champion for the sixth time last year, Mohd Syarul, better known known as ‘Mike Mahen’, now stands in line with other winners including two national bodybuilding legends Datuk Abdul Malek Noor and Sazali Samad, after returning empty-handed in five nominations at the prestigious ceremony previously.

Mike, who just retired in March, confessed that he never expected to win the country’s highest award after realising that fierce opposition came from other candidates like Muhamad Rafiq Ismail (tenpin bowling) and the three gold medal winners of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, namely Ng Eain Yow (squash), Mohd Qabil Ambak Mahamad Fathil (equestrian), and Muhammad Arif Afifuddin Ab Malik (karate).

“Thank God, after retiring I got the title of National Sportsman which is the highest honour for me. Thank you to Minister Hannah Yeoh, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Council, the National Sports Institute who often give me the best treatment and the Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation who helped me a great deal when I was in competition and now giving me the confidence to become a coach,” he said at a press conference here.

In the meantime, national tenpin bowler Natasha Mohamed Roslan was thankful to be able to claim the title of National Sportswoman for the first time and realise her desire to hold the title since becoming an athlete.

She said the success of national tenpin bowling mentor and legend Datuk Shalin Zulkifli, who was selected as the National Sportswoman five times before, inspired her to reach the pinnacle.

“I had texted Shalin asking for her prayers and blessings prior to ASN 2023. Shalin has always encouraged me since she discovered my talent from the Malaysia Games (Sukma).

“She also told me that even if you have won big, be humble, don’t show off and always remember whatever you do try to be better all the time,” she said.

The winner of the 2023 World Championships also saw national squash stars S Sivsangari and Nurul Alyani Jamil as her main challengers.

Last October, the athlete from Selangor ended Malaysia’s 12-year drought by winning the gold medal in the individual event at the 2023 World Championships in Salmiya, Kuwait, after beating compatriot Sin Li Jane 2-1.

The prestigious ASN, which was first introduced in 1966, is the government’s highest recognition for excellence achieved by athletes, coaches, officials, and national sports associations. — Bernama