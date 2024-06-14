Nathan Laing Sim reinstated as Sarawak badminton chief following High Court ruling

KUCHING (June 14): Nathan Laing Sim has been reinstated as the president of Sarawak Badminton Association (SBA), following the ruling by the High Court here.

Sim said in a press statement that on May 17 this year, Kuching High Court Judge Dato’ Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab ruled in favour of the eight applicants in a judicial review against the Sports Commissioner Sarawak Region, Minister of Youth and Sports Malaysia and three office-bearers of the SBA.

He said the court had ruled that the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held by the officer-bearers was against the SBA constitution and therefore, improper and wrong in law.

He extended his ‘profound appreciation’ to the legal representative, Simon Siah, whose steadfast dedication was pivotal in achieving the victory.

“His (Siah’s) instrumental role led to the annulment of the Sarawak Sports Commissioner’s endorsement of the flawed 2022 SBA constitution,” said Sim.

He said the High Court further ordered that the EGM held on the Sept 18, 2021, and the annual general meeting (AGM) held on Oct 3, 2021, to be valid and therefore, the ruling effectively reinstated the rightful leadership of him as SBA president, Johnny Ng as secretary and Robert Lau as treasurer, while also reinstating the memberships of seven affiliate members.

“The court’s verdict invalidates the approval of the flawed 2022 SBA constitution, highlighting the exclusion of seven rightful affiliate members during the EGM and AGM.

“These members were improperly excluded from the constitutional amendment process, a clear violation of the constitution itself. This ruling mandates immediate compliance from the Sarawak Sports Commissioner, restoring the SBA’s rightful standing in badminton history.

“The Court has further given an order of mandamus order compelling the Sarawak Sports Commissioner and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Malaysia to approve the EGM and the AGM held by the eight applicants,” said Sim.

The dispute arose from the SBA’s AGM on July 23, 2021, conducted in a hybrid format.

During this meeting, affiliate members unanimously agreed to utilise the approved 2011 constitution for the meeting. However, disruptions occurred during the voting process following the dissolution of office-bearers and the appointment of a pro tem election chairman.

As the members awaited the announcement of voting results, the virtual Zoom connections were abruptly terminated without any prior announcement or conclusion of the voting process.

This disruption cast a shadow over the integrity of the proceedings, sparking a contentious dispute within the SBA and leading to a legal battle, which culminated in the Kuching High Court’s decision on May 17 this year.

“This significant legal victory marks a turning point for the SBA, reaffirming its commitment to transparency, inclusivity and progress,” said Sim.

“We express sincere gratitude to the High Court for its prudent decision and to our supporters for their unwavering belief in our vision.

“Moving forward, the SBA remains steadfast in its dedication to advancing the sport of badminton in Sarawak. Despite the challenges encountered along the way, including disruptions to administrative functions and preparations for the upcoming Sukma (Malaysia Games), the association remains resolute in its mission,” he added.