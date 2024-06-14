Penang’s Hafiz bags U25 Masters title at Sarawak International Open Bowling tourney

KUCHING (June 14): Third seed Muhammad Hafiz Darwisy Azhlan of MMBC Penang bagged the Youth Under 25 Masters title of the Sarawak International Open Bowling Championships after defeating top seed Tsen Fan Yew of MTBC twice in the stepladder finals on Friday.

Tsen started off the title match with three strikes-in-a-row but Hafiz responded with a spare in his opening frame and a double strike in the second and third frames.

Thereafter, the 17-year-old Hafiz went on to reel in eight consecutive strikes for a runway win, 289-225 and forcing a sudden-death decider.

An early opening frame in the first frame from Tsen again put the top seed on his back foot. Hafiz also stumbled to a split in his second frame which he failed to convert into a spare.

While Tsen continued to struggle, the Penangnite brought home more strikes than his opponent, winning the second match 201-181 to take a deserving victory.

But the champion was competing under tremendous grief after learning that his father had just passed away Thursday night in Penang.

Although he was devastated, he had dedicated the victory to his beloved father. Hafiz had earlier edged second seed Nabil Aiman Mantaib of Sabah, 217-210 to advance to the title match.

Hafiz earned RM8,000 as champion with Tsen picking up RM4,000 and Nabil Aiman taking home RM2,000 as first and second runners-up.

In the earlier 8-game roll-off, Tsen led from the third game after rolling a sizzling 268.

The national youth squad member from Sarawak topped the finals with 1,893. Nabil finished second with 1,884 and Hafiz third with 1,873 while Jason Lai Yan Jun of Singapore missed the stepladder finals by 16 pins after finishing fourth with 1,857.

The top 60 qualifiers will contest their eight-game Classified Masters finals later today.

A final ninth and position-round game will determine the top three winners of this division.

The top 60 qualifiers will contest their eight-game Open Masters finals tomorrow at 9 am.

The top four at the end of the finals will proceed to the ‘Last Man Standing’ stepladder shootout to determine this year’s champion and for a top prize of RM20,000.