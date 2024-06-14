Political secretaries say authorities must remove articles disparaging Premier

SIBU (June 14): Two political secretaries to the Premier have called for the authorities to remove articles online that disparaged Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Joshua Ting and Maurice Joannes Giri, who jointly lodged a report at the Sibu Central police station today against Nehru Sathiamoorthy, urged the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to ensure that all related articles published by the author against the Premier are removed from all public domains.

“Such accusations can pose a significant threat and tension between races and trigger political instability in the Sarawak region,” they said in a statement.

“It can also create tension in the relationship between the federal and state governments.”

The duo said the police report is important to defend the integrity and dignity of the Premier and Sarawak from “negative views and false images by irresponsible individuals”.

They said the writer needs to be summoned, investigated, and his statement taken by the authorities for the offense of misusing multimedia and telecommunication channels under Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act and for the offense of criminal intimidation under Section 504 of the Penal Code.

They also said the report was necessary to prevent irresponsible individuals from intending to disrupt the peace and harmony of the region by making defamatory baseless accusations.

In their report, they urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the accusations and defamation made by the author of articles titled ‘When will Abang Jo’s luck run out’; ‘A challenge to you Abang Jo, if you are as great as you think you are’; and ‘RM2K legal fee is all I can afford if Abang Jo wants to nail me; beyond that, he can just throw me into jail’.

To date, at least six similar police reports have been filed against Nehru.